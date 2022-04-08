Watch
Detroit Weather: Showers expected for the Tigers opener

Showers expected for the Tigers opener. There could even be a little thunder Friday afternoon. Dress warmly for the Tigers game.
Posted at 4:58 AM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 05:28:22-04

Today: Rain chances increase. It is likely to rain during the Tigers game. Isolated thunder is possible too. High of 47°. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with sprinkles and flurries possible. Highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday: Brighter skies return with some clouds and highs in the low 50s.

