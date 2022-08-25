Detroit Weather: Slight rain chance on another warm late-August day

(WXYZ) — Today: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and storms any time after 2pm. High of 85°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday night: Scattered showers and a few storms overnight. Low of 66°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Slight rain chance in the morning. High of 80°. Partly sunny with falling humidity in the evening. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and comfortable with a high of 82°.

Sunday: Hotter and more humid; high of 87°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes