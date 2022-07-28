Detroit Weather: Slight shower chance before dry air returns this evening

(WXYZ) — Today: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of showers; mainly before Noon, but an isolated showers can't be ruled out through 4pm as a weak cold front passes this afternoon. Humidity will drop quickly this evening behind the front. High of 84°. Wind: W 10-25 mph.

Tonight: Cooler and less humid with a low of 61° in Detroit. Suburbs drop into the 50s. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny and comfortable with a high of 81°. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and still comfortable with a low of 60° and a high of 84°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

