Detroit weather: Slowly headed toward more sun

Clouds will hang tough this morning with some fog. Skies will gradually clear up with temps in the 70s and 80s are just around the corner.

Today: Mostly cloudy for most of the day. The best chance for the most sun will be late in the day. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a very slight chance of a shower. Lows in the upper 50s to 60°. Wind: ENE 5 mph.

This Weekend: It will be partly sunny Saturday after some early morning fog with highs in the low to mid 70s. Then Sunday will be brighter and warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

