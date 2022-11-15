Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Snow and rain today

Posted at 5:05 AM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 05:05:23-05

Tuesday: Snow possible after 6am; mixing with rain showers in the afternoon. High of 40°. An inch or two of snow may accumulate Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mixed snow/rain showers. Low of 34°, high of 39°.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow squalls possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

