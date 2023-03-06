Detroit Weather: Snow north, rain south today

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 P.M. FOR SANILAC COUNTY

Today: Mix of rain and snow in the morning. Areas north of I-69 could get 1 to 3 inches. Snow is not expected to stick to roads around Detroit. Then mostly rain in the afternoon. High of 40°. Winds: ENE 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Light snow north of I-94 overnight. The Thumb could pickup an additional inch. Low of 29°. Winds: NE 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 42°. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

