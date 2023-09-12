Detroit weather: Soggy start to the day

Rain will be steady this morning before clearing up during the afternoon. High temps will get stuck in the 60s for most of the area.

Today: Most rain is before 9 am. Then there is a slight chance of a shower for the rest of the day. High temps will only reach the mid to upper 60s with 69° in Detroit. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with temps in the low 50s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high of 66°. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn