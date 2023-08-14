Detroit weather: Soggy start to the week

Another area of low pressure will move into the region today bringing an increased chance for rain through the day. Some rain could be heavy as we head into tonight - watch out for flooding downpours. Temperatures will remain below average to start the week but will recover by Wednesday.

Today: Generally cloudy, late afternoon/evening showers and storms with heavy downpours likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Showers linger, cool for August with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds: N 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn