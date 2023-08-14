Watch Now
Detroit weather: Soggy start to the week

Another area of low pressure will move into the region today bringing an increased chance for rain through the day. Some rain could be heavy as we head into tonight - watch out for flooding downpours. Temperatures will remain below average to start the week but will recover by Wednesday.
Posted at 5:00 AM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 05:44:27-04

Today: Generally cloudy, late afternoon/evening showers and storms with heavy downpours likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Showers linger, cool for August with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds: N 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

