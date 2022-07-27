Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Detroit Weather: Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms

Posted at 4:58 AM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 04:58:13-04

(WXYZ) — Wednesday: Rising humidity with a chance of light showers after 8am. Then spotty showers or a thunderstorm through the afternoon until around 8pm. High of 84°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 67°. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of showers before 2pm. High of 85°. Humidity drops in the evening.

Thursday Night: Clearing skies with lower humidity and temps in the low 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and comfortable with a high of 81°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018