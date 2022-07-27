Detroit Weather: Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms

(WXYZ) — Wednesday: Rising humidity with a chance of light showers after 8am. Then spotty showers or a thunderstorm through the afternoon until around 8pm. High of 84°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 67°. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of showers before 2pm. High of 85°. Humidity drops in the evening.

Thursday Night: Clearing skies with lower humidity and temps in the low 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and comfortable with a high of 81°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes