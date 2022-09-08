Detroit Weather: Staying bright with above-average heat

(WXYZ) — Today: Another cool start to the day. Sunny with a high of 82°. Wind: ENE 5 mph.

Tonight: Clear and cool again with a low of 58° in Detroit. Light wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 83°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and hotter with a high of 85°. Slight chance of showers after sunset.

Sunday: Chance of showers. High of 79°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

