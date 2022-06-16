Watch
Detroit Weather: Still hot, but the humidity drops this afternoon

Posted at 4:54 AM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 05:35:48-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Humid and warm morning in the 80s. Showers possible through 10am. Sunny afternoon with falling humidity. High of 91°. Wind: W 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear and comfortable with a low of 68°. Wind: WNW 10-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny and comfortable with a high of 83°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Bright and comfortable day with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid 70s.

