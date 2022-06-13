Watch
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Detroit Weather: Strong storms possible late today and tonight; dangerous heat follows

Posted at 5:11 AM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 05:31:20-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Partly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance of strong to severe storms after 6pm. Highs of 83°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Scattered storms overnight, some strong, with temps near 65°. Some storms may have damaging wind, torrential rain, and hail. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Morning showers, then partly sunny. High of 88°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Dangerously hot with a high of 97°. The humidity may make it feel like it's as hot as 105°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018