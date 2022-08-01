Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Strong storms possible today; intense heat later this week

Posted at 5:06 AM, Aug 01, 2022
(WXYZ) — Today: Scattered showers and storms; mainly between Noon and 5pm. One or two could be severe with damaging gusts. Humid with a high of 85°. Winds: SW 10-25 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds as the humidity drops overnight. Low of 62. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and less humid with a high of 81°. Winds: NW 10 mph.

Wednesday: Hot and muggy with a high of 94° and heat indices up to 101°. Scattered showers and storms may keep temperatures lower for some.

