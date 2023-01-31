Detroit Weather: Sub-zero wind chills nearly every morning this week

Today: Bright and cold in the morning with wind chills near -5°. More clouds late with a high of 17°. Winds: W 5-10 mph. The warmest wind chills in the afternoon will stay around 10°.

Tonight: Another cold night with a low of 4° in Detroit. Wind chills could drop to as low as -5° in Detroit and -10° outside the city. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and cold with a low of 7° and a high of 24°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Low of 15° and a high of 32°. Breezy with a chance flurries or a few light snow showers at night.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes