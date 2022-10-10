Detroit Weather: Temperatures rise before falling again this week

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny with a high of 68°. Slightly cooler north of Detroit. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 49°. Light south wind.
Tuesday: Great day with a high of 75° under mostly sunny skies. Clouds increase in the evening ahead of some rain overnight. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.
Wednesday: Morning showers. Widespread rain is more likely later in the day. High of 70°.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
