Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Detroit Weather: The 70s are back today and Friday

default.png
default.png
Posted at 5:22 AM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 05:22:56-04

Clouds increase this afternoon with a slight chance of rain, mainly on the east side. Otherwise, rain chances are back by the end of the week and this weekend.

Today: Clouds increase with temps in the upper 70s. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with temps in the 60s Winds: E 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy and a slight chance of rain with temps in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain or storms in the afternoon. High temps near 85.

Sunday: Partly cloudy start with a chance of storms later in the day. Some could be on the strong to severe side. High temps in the mid to upper 80s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018