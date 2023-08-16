Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Detroit weather: The sunshine returns today

The weather in metro Detroit is staying mild, and once we get through the fog in some spots today, it's going to be a very nice day. Temps will be around 80 as the high today and tomorrow, but there's a chance for severe storms Thursday afternoon. The mild temps continue through Saturday, and then a warm-up arrives Sunday and into next week.
Posted at 5:28 AM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 06:19:57-04

Low pressure will pull away from the region today allowing clouds to exit and sunshine to return on today. A quick moving cold front will bring our next chance for rain and storms on Thursday afternoon. We'll have to watch these storms because they could be strong to severe.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. Winds: NW-SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear skies continue with lows near 63. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Increasing clouds, afternoon rain/storms. Highs near 80. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018