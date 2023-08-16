Detroit weather: The sunshine returns today

Low pressure will pull away from the region today allowing clouds to exit and sunshine to return on today. A quick moving cold front will bring our next chance for rain and storms on Thursday afternoon. We'll have to watch these storms because they could be strong to severe.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. Winds: NW-SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear skies continue with lows near 63. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Increasing clouds, afternoon rain/storms. Highs near 80. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

