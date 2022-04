Today: Could be the nicest day of the week with drier conditions and highs near 63. Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Clouds return with lows in the 50s. Scattered showers possible.

Wednesday: Shower and storm chance increase. Some could be strong. High around 70°. Wind: S 10-25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

