Detroit weather: Tracking more storms today

More rain and storms will arrive later this afternoon through tonight. Any one of them could be strong to severe, so stay weather aware.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a storm chance late in the day. Highs around 80°. Higher rain and storm chances move in Friday night. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: More storms will be possible again Saturday as temps spike into the mid 80s. Any of the storms could be strong to severe as well. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Lower humidity and a calmer day with highs in the low 80s to upper 70s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

