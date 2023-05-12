Detroit Weather: Tracking rain today and the weekend

(WXYZ) — The chance for rain returns today and there may be a rumble of thunder, too. There's still a chance for scattered showers Saturday morning, but Mother's Day now looks dry.

Today: Increasing clouds with a 40% chance of showers, especially around and south of M59. Highs around 77°. Temps could reach 80° again around I-69. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Higher chances of rain heading into Saturday morning with lows around 60° . Winds: Light

Saturday: Partial sun after a few morning showers. High of 75°. Winds: E 10 mph.

Mother's Day: Lots of clouds with a slight breeze and highs in the upper 60s. Winds: ENE 10-25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

