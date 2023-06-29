Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Unhealthy air quality continues today

Posted at 5:15 AM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 05:15:47-04

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect through Thursday as wildfire smoke lingers into southeast Michigan. Unhealthy air quality will continue and it's important to stay inside if possible.

Today: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms late. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: S 5-15 mph

Friday: Scattered showers/storms, warmer and more humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

