Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Detroit Weather: Warm afternoon with a few isolated showers

Posted at 4:43 AM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 04:43:18-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Bright morning with a few isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High of 82°. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Shower possible before midnight. Partly cloudy with a low of 63° overnight. Wind: NE 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with another slight chance of isolated showers. High of 81°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 84°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018