Detroit Weather: Warm afternoon with a few isolated showers

(WXYZ) — Today: Bright morning with a few isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High of 82°. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Shower possible before midnight. Partly cloudy with a low of 63° overnight. Wind: NE 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with another slight chance of isolated showers. High of 81°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 84°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

