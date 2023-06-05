Detroit Weather: Warm and hazy today

Hazy skies continue today as smoke from wildfires to our north moves overhead. We'll start with quite a few clouds before sunny skies return for the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies continue for much of the week but the hazy smoke lingers until midweek. Eventually, rain will return later this week over the weekend.

Today: Partly sunny with haze from Canadian wildfires and the wildfire in Northern Michigan with highs in the low 80s. Winds: NNW 5 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with lingering haze and lows around 61. Winds: Light

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with haze from wildfires. Highs near 80°. Winds: N 10-15 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

