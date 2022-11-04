Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Warm and windy weekend

Posted at 4:43 AM, Nov 04, 2022
Friday: Breezy with increasing clouds and a high of 73°. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Tonight: High clouds increase with a low of 53°. A slight fog chance. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Windy day with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon and evening. There will be a rain chance from mid morning on. High of 70°. Wind: SW 20-40 mph.

