Detroit Weather: Warm front brings rain later today before 80-degree temps the rest of the weekend

(WXYZ) — Today: Cooler with a high of 56°. Clouds increase and rain moves in from the southwest after 2pm. Heavier rain, and some thunder, possible in the evening and at night. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain likely, possibly thunder. Low of 47°. Wind: E 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm with a high of 82°. Record high is 88° (1925). Wind: SSW 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High of 80°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

