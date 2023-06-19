Detroit Weather: Warm start to the week, hazy at times

Sunny skies with highs in the 80s for Juneteenth. A bit hazy as smoke from Canadian wildfires moves overhead once again but sunny skies continue for much of the week with highs staying in the low to mid 80s.

Today: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Winds: ENE 5-15 G20 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with milder lows in the 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. There's a slight chance of rain in the afternoon and evening. Winds: E 10-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

