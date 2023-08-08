Detroit weather: Warmer today with a chance of storms

It will be warmer for the rest of the week with highs in the 80s and more sunshine. This afternoon we could get a shower or two.

Today: Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. It will be breezy with highs back into the low 80s. Winds: WNW 15-20 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows in the low 60s. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and warmer with a high around 85°. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

