Detroit weather: Warmer today with a slight chance of storms

An isolated shower or storm is possible after 3 pm. It will be warmer for the rest of the week with highs in the 80s with decent sunshine. Next chance for widespread storms is Friday night.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer with a high around 85°. There will be a slight chance of a shower or storm after 3 PM. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a passing showers possible and lows near 66. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high of 81°. Early in the day there is a slight chance of a shower, especially south of Detroit. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

