Detroit Weather: Warmest Thanksgiving in 7 years

Thanksgiving: increasing clouds with a high of 54°. Chance of rain after 5pm. Wind: S 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Light rain showers overnight. Low of 39°. Rain totals around 0.10”. Wind: W 5-15 mph.
Friday: Early clouds, brighter afternoon with a high of 49°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 53°.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes