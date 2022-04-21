Detroit Weather: Warming into the 60s today, and near 80° this weekend

(WXYZ) — Today: Morning showers and breezy. Becoming sunny in the afternoon with a high of 67°. Wind: SW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 42°. Lighter wind; W 5-10 mph.

Friday: Cooler with a high of 57°. Chance of showers after 2pm. Heavier rain, and some thunder, possible at night. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

