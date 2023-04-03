Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Warming up; more rain on the way

Temperatures rise into the 60s this afternoon. Rain will move in late today and tonight. Severe storms are possible Wednesday.
Posted at 5:00 AM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 05:53:38-04

Today: Increasing clouds with a high of 62°. Chance of rain after 3pm. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Rain continues through the night and it could get heavy at times. Lows near 42°. Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Morning showers. High of 52°. More rain and some thunder at night. Wind: E 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Warm and windy with highs near 70° and a good chance of storms. Some storms may be severe with damaging wind gusts.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
