Detroit Weather: We could reach 70° today

Posted at 6:20 AM, Oct 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-01 06:20:00-04

(WXYZ) — Today: High clouds around, more east than west. These clouds are from the leftovers of Hurricane Ian. A high of 69. Wind: NNE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Increasing high clouds from the east. Low of 49 in Detroit with mid 40s outside the city. Wind: N 5 mph.

Sunday: A little brighter than Saturday. Slightly cooler with temps in the mid 60s. Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

