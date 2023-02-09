Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Detroit Weather: Wet & very windy today

We'll shift from heavy rain this morning to strong winds this afternoon. A wind advisory begins at 10am. Prepare for gusts over 40 mph, with some isolated damaging gusts possible from 11am-2pm.
Posted at 5:13 AM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 05:46:17-05

A WIND ADVISORY FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES BEGINNING AT 10 A.M.: LIVINGSTON, OAKLAND, MACOMB, LENAWEE, WAYNE, MONROE, AND WASHTENAW COUNTIES.

TODAY: Widespread heavy rain in the morning. We'll get a break from rain around the middle of the day before more showers return in the evening. Strong winds from the east turn southwest in the afternoon. Gusts over 45 mph are possible in the mid morning through evening. High of 56° which will tie the all time record high. Rain totals 0.5" to 1" for Wednesday night through Thursday.

TONIGHT: Rain develops after midnight and increases in intensity through sunrise. Lows of 32°-34° early then warmer for the morning drive. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Breezy and colder with a high of 40°. Wind: W 10-25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018