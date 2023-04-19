Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Detroit Weather: Wild Swings. Very cold this morning with 80s by Thursday!

Temps will warm up today with highs closer to normal and then we will race to 80° by Thursday. A few showers or a storm will be possible today and tonight as well
Posted at 4:58 AM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 05:51:24-04

(WXYZ) — It'll be very chilly this morning with temps below freezing outside of Detroit and near freezing in the city. After the cold and bright start today, temps will take off with highs around 80° by Thursday. There's a chance of showers and storms today with better better chances by the end of the week.

Today: A bright morning and then increasing clouds in the afternoon with a slight rain chance north of Detroit. High of 58°. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower or storm. Highs around 80°! Wind: SW 15-30 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018