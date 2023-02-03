Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Wind chill advisories this morning

Feels-like temperatures will be -10° to as low as -15° this morning; especially north of Detroit. Arctic air hangs around today and tonight before we begin a warmup.
Posted at 5:13 AM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 05:47:42-05

A Wind Chill Advisory until 9 a.m. for parts of southeastern Michigan. Prepare for -10° to -15° wind chills. You can get frostbite within 30 minutes on exposed skin.

Today: Very cold with a high of 13°. Wind chills stay below 0° through the day. Partly cloudy with occasional flurries. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Temperatures drop quickly to start the night. Low of 4°, but temperatures begin to rise around 3am, and could be back to 10° by sunrise tomorrow. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Another cold start with sub-zero wind chills, but temperatures will rise quickly. Partly sunny and breezy with a high of 30°. Wind: S 10-25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

