Detroit Weather: Wind chill advisories this morning

A Wind Chill Advisory until 9 a.m. for parts of southeastern Michigan. Prepare for -10° to -15° wind chills. You can get frostbite within 30 minutes on exposed skin.

Today: Very cold with a high of 13°. Wind chills stay below 0° through the day. Partly cloudy with occasional flurries. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Temperatures drop quickly to start the night. Low of 4°, but temperatures begin to rise around 3am, and could be back to 10° by sunrise tomorrow. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Another cold start with sub-zero wind chills, but temperatures will rise quickly. Partly sunny and breezy with a high of 30°. Wind: S 10-25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

