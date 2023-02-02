Detroit Weather: Wind picks up with more arctic air on the way

Today: Bright start with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Chance of flurries or a few snow showers after 3 PM. High of 32°. Breezy in the afternoon with gusts 25 to 30 mph. Wind chills will be in the teens up to 20°. Wind: SW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Cold and breezy with a few snow showers. Wind chills overnight could range from -8° to as low as -15°. Low of 4°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Friday: Very cold with a high of 13°. Wind chills stay below 0° through the day. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Another cold start with sub-zero wind chills. High of 29°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

