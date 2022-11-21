Detroit Weather: Windy day, but warmer weather is on the way

Today: Cold and breezy. High of 40°, but wind chills will be in the 20s most of the day. Winds: SW 15-30 mph with gusts around 35 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Lighter wind. Partly cloudy with a low of 25°. Wind: Becoming light and variable.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 42°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a low of 29° and a high of 47°.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes