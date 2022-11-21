Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Windy day, but warmer weather is on the way

Wind gusts around 35 mph this afternoon will keep wind chills around 25° to 30° most of the day. We'll have lighter winds and warmer temps leading into Thanksgiving Day.
Posted at 5:07 AM, Nov 21, 2022
Today: Cold and breezy. High of 40°, but wind chills will be in the 20s most of the day. Winds: SW 15-30 mph with gusts around 35 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Lighter wind. Partly cloudy with a low of 25°. Wind: Becoming light and variable.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 42°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a low of 29° and a high of 47°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

