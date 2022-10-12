Detroit Weather: Windy day with showers; storms tonight

(WXYZ) — Today: Windy day with off-and-on showers. Heavier rain and possibly some thunder late in the day as a cold front approaches. High of 72°. Wind: SSW 20-35 mph.

Tonight: Storms early in the night as a cold front moves through. Spottier showers, but drier, after midnight. Low of 48°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Chance of showers. Partly sunny and breezy with a high of 57°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

