Detroit Weather: Winter Storm Warning until 8 p.m., 4"-7" expected

WINTER STORM WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT NOW UNTIL 8 P.M. FOR LENAWEE, MACOMB, MONROE, OAKLAND, SANILAC, ST. CLAIR, WASHTENAW AND WAYNE COUNTIES.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LIVINGSTON AND LAPEER COUNTIES WILL BE IN EFFECT FROM 7 A.M. UNTIL 10 P.M.

Today: WINTER STORM WARNING: 4"-7" expected through 8 p.m. Snow has already begun this morning, but will be heaviest between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Avoid travel if possible this evening. Drier air will begin to move in after 6 p.m. High of 33 °. Wind: ENE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Lighter snow showers. Cold and breezy with some blowing snow at times. Low of 29°. Wind: NW 15-25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a snow shower. High of 30°. Wind WNW 10-20 mph.

Friday: Cloudy with the chance of snow at night. High of 30°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

