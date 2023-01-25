Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Detroit Weather: Winter Storm Warning until 8 p.m., 4"-7" expected

4 to 7 inches of snow expected across metro Detroit by 8 p.m. today. The heaviest snow will be in the afternoon. Drive carefully. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of southeast Michigan until 8 p.m. and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the rest of the area.
Posted at 5:13 AM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 05:41:28-05

WINTER STORM WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT NOW UNTIL 8 P.M. FOR LENAWEE, MACOMB, MONROE, OAKLAND, SANILAC, ST. CLAIR, WASHTENAW AND WAYNE COUNTIES.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LIVINGSTON AND LAPEER COUNTIES WILL BE IN EFFECT FROM 7 A.M. UNTIL 10 P.M.

Today: WINTER STORM WARNING: 4"-7" expected through 8 p.m. Snow has already begun this morning, but will be heaviest between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Avoid travel if possible this evening. Drier air will begin to move in after 6 p.m. High of 33 °. Wind: ENE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Lighter snow showers. Cold and breezy with some blowing snow at times. Low of 29°. Wind: NW 15-25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a snow shower. High of 30°. Wind WNW 10-20 mph.

Friday: Cloudy with the chance of snow at night. High of 30°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018