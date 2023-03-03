Detroit Weather: Winter storm warnings begin at 1pm today

**WINTER STORM WARNING STARTING 1 P.M. FRIDAY UNTIL 4 A.M. SATURDAY FOR WAYNE, WASHTENAW, MONROE, MACOMB, OAKLAND, LIVINGSTON, LENAWEE, AND ST. CLAIR COUNTIES. **

**WINTER STORM WARNING STARTING 3 P.M. FRIDAY UNTIL 4 A.M. SATURDAY FOR LAPEER AND SANILAC COUNTIES.**

Friday: A mix of rain and snow begins to move into southern Michigan after 11am. Temperatures drop through the afternoon, and we'll see an inch or two by 5pm. Heavy snow and gusty winds ramp up after 5pm through the night. Widespread amounts between 6"-8" expected. A bullseye of 8"-10" is likely just north and west of Detroit. The heaviest snow will be between 5 PM - 12 AM. A wintry mix will be possible around and south of Detroit at times. High of 36°. Wind: E 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Tonight: Heavy snow through midnight. Then cloudy with a few snow showers. Wind: NE 20-30 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny and breezy in the morning with lighter wind in the afternoon. High of 41°. Wind: NW 10-25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

