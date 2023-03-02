Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Detroit Weather: Winter storm watch Friday

Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s today. Our next winter storm arrives around Noon Friday and brings a mix of heavy rain, sleet and snow through Friday night.
Posted at 5:09 AM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 05:56:04-05

** WINTER STORM WATCH FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT **

Today: Mostly cloudy with a high of 44°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 30°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Friday: A windy day with a wintry mix of heavy precipitation. Snow begins after 11am, and mixes with rain in the afternoon. Heavy snow, sleet and rain will impact the evening commute. High of 35°. Wind: E 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018