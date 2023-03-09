Detroit Weather: Winter weather advisories begin tonight

* WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN FROM 10PM TONIGHT UNTIL 2PM FRIDAY

Today: More clouds by the afternoon, but still dry with a high of 43°. Wind: NE 10 mph.

Tonight: Snow begins around midnight and picks up through the morning hours. 1" to 2" possible by sunrise. Low of 30°. Wind: NE 10-25 mph.

Friday: Moderate to heavy snow in the morning. Right now, widespread snowfall amounts look to be between 3"-6" across all of southeast Michigan. With temps in the low 30s, the snow should have a heavy feel again.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 36°. Wind: N 10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

