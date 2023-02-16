Detroit Weather: Winter weather advisory with a wintry mix today

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LIVINGSTON, OAKLAND, AND MACOMB, LAPEER, ST. CLAIR AND SANILAC COUNTIES TODAY FROM 10AM TO 10PM.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WASHTENAW, WAYNE, LENAWEE AND MONROE COUNTIES FROM 4PM TODAY TO 4AM FRIDAY.

Today: Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Rain develops after 10am, but areas north of M59 will see a rain/sleet mix the majority of the day. Roads could be slick at times today, especially north of Detroit. It will be a little warmer from Detroit and south, where mostly rain is expected during the day. Those areas will see a change from rain to sleet/freezing rain and eventually snow after 5pm through the night. Roads are more likely to be icy after 4pm and tonight, so drive carefully.

Tonight: Cold and breezy with a wintry mix changing to snow. Metro Detroit will see less than inch or no accumulation. Areas closer to I-69 and north could get 1-2". Low of 22° with wind chills dropping to 5° to 10°. Wind: N 15-25 mph.

Friday: Cold and breezy morning. Less windy in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a high of 28°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and windy with a low of 20° and a high of 44°. Gusts may be over 30 mph in the afternoon.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

