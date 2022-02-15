Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: 50-degree day coming before a messy Thursday

Posted at 4:57 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 05:39:55-05

(WXYZ) — Today: Partly cloudy with a high of 28°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low of 23° around 9pm, but then temps begin to rise. It'll warm into the mid 30s by sunrise. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Warm and windy with a high of 50°. Gusts could be over 40 mph at times. Wind: SW 15-30 mph. Rain develops after 4pm.

Wednesday night: Temps stay in the 40s and rain picks up. Some areas could see over an inch of rain. The combination of melting snow and heavy rain could lead to at least minor street flooding.

Thursday: Early rain. Then a transition to sleet and freezing rain, and eventually snow, through the morning. Accumulating snow follows through the evening. Roads will become icy, so plan ahead for difficult travel Thursday.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

