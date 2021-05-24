Watch
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Forecast: A few afternoon storms after a cool morning

items.[0].videoTitle
Chance of a few storms after 2p.m. today as the humidity rises this afternoon. Highs near 80°. We'll have one more hot today tomorrow before we cool down the rest of the week.
Posted at 5:12 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 05:36:22-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Cool and comfy start. High of 80°. Humidity rises this afternoon. Chance of a shower or storm after 2 p.m.; more likely after 5 p.m. Wind: NE becoming SE in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 64°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Hot and humid again with a high of 89°. Record is 90°.

Wednesday: Chance of rain throughout the day. High of 82°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018