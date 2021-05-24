Metro Detroit Forecast: A few afternoon storms after a cool morning

(WXYZ) — Today: Cool and comfy start. High of 80°. Humidity rises this afternoon. Chance of a shower or storm after 2 p.m.; more likely after 5 p.m. Wind: NE becoming SE in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 64°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Hot and humid again with a high of 89°. Record is 90°.

Wednesday: Chance of rain throughout the day. High of 82°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

