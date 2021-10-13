Metro Detroit Forecast: A few days in the 70s left

(WXYZ) — Today: Partly sunny with a high of 73°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy. Low of 63°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. High of 75°.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms. Rain is likely in the evening and at night. High of 72°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

