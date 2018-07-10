Metro Detroit Forecast: A few morning showers, then mostly sunny

Kevin Jeanes
4:36 AM, Jul 10, 2018

FORECAST: Tuesday morning

(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours:

TODAY: A few morning showers. Then getting brighter in the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: Becoming NNE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool with overnight lows in the low 60s.

WED & THU: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE 5-15

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

