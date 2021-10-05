Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: A short break from rain

Posted at 4:27 AM, Oct 05, 2021
(WXYZ) — Today: Light rain or drizzle before 10am. Mostly cloudy with a high of 71°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 59°. Winds: NE 5 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in the day. High of 74°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Morning showers. More rain later in the day. High of 75°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
