Metro Detroit Forecast: A short break from rain

(WXYZ) — Today: Light rain or drizzle before 10am. Mostly cloudy with a high of 71°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 59°. Winds: NE 5 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in the day. High of 74°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Morning showers. More rain later in the day. High of 75°.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor