Metro Detroit Forecast: Above-freezing temps with rain and snow in the forecast

(WXYZ) — Thursday: Morning mixed rain and snow showers. High of 33°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Low of 24°. Snow moves in between 3am and 6am. Watch for slick roads early Friday morning. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Friday: Early morning snow is likely with around 1" possible before 9am, so watch for slick roads through the morning commute. Rain mixes in the rest of the morning and becomes more scattered through the afternoon. Winds: S 15-30 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

