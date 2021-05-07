Metro Detroit Forecast: Afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms

Watch
Afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms today with highs in the 50s again.
Posted at 4:25 AM, May 07, 2021
(WXYZ) — Today: Partly sunny early and then showers and some thunder in the afternoon. High of 57°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Showers still possible through midnight. Clearing skies early in the morning. Low of 37°. Frost possible in the suburbs.

Saturday: Morning frost possible. Partly sunny with a high of 59°.

Mother's Day: Chance of rain with a high of 59°. Rain chances are highest around and south of I94.

