Metro Detroit Forecast: Afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms

(WXYZ) — Today: Partly sunny early and then showers and some thunder in the afternoon. High of 57°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Showers still possible through midnight. Clearing skies early in the morning. Low of 37°. Frost possible in the suburbs.

Saturday: Morning frost possible. Partly sunny with a high of 59°.

Mother's Day: Chance of rain with a high of 59°. Rain chances are highest around and south of I94.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

